Titans-Chargers Final Injury Report: DeAndre Hopkins QUESTIONABLE

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) released their final injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s regular-season home opener with the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Nissan Stadium. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE. Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and safety Amani Hooker (concussion) have been ruled OUT.

Hopkins suffered an ankle injury during one of Tennessee’s last plays from scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Hopkins led all Titans receivers in receptions (7) and receiving yards (65) in that game. He seems to be legitimately questionable. If he can’t suit up, Treylon Burks and Chigoziem Okonkwo need to carry the passing attack.

Fulton and Hooker are OUT. It was an expected outcome. Fulton is nursing yet another hamstring injury. Fulton momentarily exited Sunday’s loss to the Saints with the ailment. Hooker has a concussion. Elijah Molden, Kindle Vildor, Tre Avery and Mike Brown could earn more snaps in place of Hooker and Fulton. Expect a big workload for Roger McCreary, Kevin Byard and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Rookie left guard Peter Skoronski popped up on Friday’s injury report with an illness. He’s listed as questionable. We’d be fairly surprised if Skoronski didn’t play, but his status is truly unknown. Mike Vrabel did say that Dillon Radunz (knee) would be active for this game. Radunz will either play in place of Skoronski at left guard, or as the sixth offensive linemen in jumbo packages.

Running back Tyjae Spears (groin) and defensive tackle Teair Tart (groin) were full participants after being limited earlier in the week. They carry no injury designation moving forward. Spears and Tart will play in Sunday’s home opener.

Austin Ekeler (ankle) is listed as DOUBTFUL for the Chargers. He didn’t practice all week, and the Chargers signed a running back to their practice squad. All indications are that Ekeler will be inactive. Joshua Kelly ran the football well for the Chargers in Week 1, but they’ll undoubtedly miss Ekeler’s dual-threat playmaking abilities.

Superstar EDGE Joey Bosa is listed as QUESTIONABLE. He didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and was a limited participant on Friday. Bosa worked on a side field. He seems to be trending on the wrong side of questionable. With outside linebacker Chris Rumph also listed as questionable, the Chargers’ pass-rushing corps may be down to Khalil Mack and not much else.

Linebackers Eric Kendricks (hamstring) and Daiyan Henley (hamstring) are listed as DOUBTFUL. That means a full workload for Kenneth Murray, who the Titans can expose in the pass/run game. Murray may be joined by Tanner Muse or Nick Niemann. It’s a bad situation for the Chargers at inside linebacker.

Both the Titans and Chargers are extremely banged up and it’s only Week 2.