Can the Titans run on the Chargers again?

The Tennessee Titans seem to get away from Derrick Henry a little bit in the week one loss to the New Orleans Saints. Henry was outsnapped by rookie running back Tyjae Spears. Mike Vrabel confirmed this week that King Henry is still going to be really involved in this offense going forward. Will Tim Kelly run the offense through him this week?

It would probably be a good idea to start there against the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year when these two teams met Henry carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. The Titans did lose that game 17-14, but by far their best success came from giving the ball to Henry.

You will also recall that was the game where Ryan Tannehill re-injured his ankle early in the contest. He was able to return, but was obviously hobbled and was shut down for the season the following week. They have a healthy Tannehill heading into this game, but after how poorly he played last week it would probably be a good idea to give LA a strong dose of Henry early to open some plays up in the passing game.

Establishing the ground game would also help a defense that could be missing two starters in the secondary - Amani Hooker (concussion) and Kristian Fulton (hamstring). While the defense did a lot of good things last week, they struggled with giving up big plays. Justin Herbert has plenty of big play potential at his disposal with Mike Williams and rookie WR Quentin Johnson. Part of the Titans' defensive game plan this week should be to keep the Chargers offense on the sideline. Tennessee best chance to win here is a game that goes under the 45 total currently at DraftKings.