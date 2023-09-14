Vikings vs. Eagles odds, picks, and predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite in this one at DraftKings. That number surprises me a little bit. I was thinking it would be more in the 4.5 to 5.5 range. I guess that means I have to take Minnesota Vikings +6.5. I do think the Eagles win the game.

To be fair, Philadelphia’s offense didn’t have the same firepower in week 1 that it did in 2023 and the Vikings struggled in their week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but I still think these two teams aren’t that far apart.

On the prop side, De’Andre Swift’s receiving prop is 15.5. With Kenneth Gainwell already ruled out for this one, Swift seems like a pretty safe bet to hit that over. Speaking of Swift, his 34.5 rushing total also feels pretty low - maybe I am just to invest in Swift in fantasy football.

Are there any bets you like? List them below and use this thread to discuss the game.