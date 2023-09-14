Titans sign RB Jacques Patrick to Practice Squad; Is Tyjae Spears Injured?

The Tennessee Titans signed running back Jacques Patrick to their practice squad on Thursday, a source confirmed to Music City Miracles. Patrick previously spent time with the Titans in training camp and during the preseason. His addition could mean bad news for Tyjae Spears’ availability against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

BREAKING: the #Titans are signing RB Jacques Patrick to their practice squad, per source.



Patrick joined the Titans late and rushed for a team-high 76 yards (5.1 YPC) in their preseason finale.



Patrick finished second in the @XFL2023 with 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/cqQk5Wy7at — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) September 14, 2023

Spears was limited in Wednesday’s practice while carrying a groin injury designation. It didn’t seem to create immediate cause for concern, but the signing of Patrick may indicate otherwise. Patrick could be elevated to Tennessee’s game-day roster on Sunday to replace Spears as the No. 3 running back, with Julius Chestnut getting promoted to No. 2 duties.

The No. 81 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Spears played a key role for the Titans offense in Week 1. Spears rushed for 27 yards on three carries for a healthy average of 9.0 yards per carry. Spears added one catch to his offensive totals, and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed a wide-open Spears on a would-be TD pass. Spears shockingly out-snapped Derrick Henry 34:30 as the Titans unnecessarily went into pass-happy mode.

Patrick joined the Titans late in the summer after injuries to Jonathan Ward and Hassan Haskins limited them at running back. Patrick impressed during Tennessee’s preseason finale. The former Florida State standout rushed for a team-high 76 yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Patrick is coming off a successful season in the XFL. Patrick finished second in the league with 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

To make room for Patrick, the Titans released veteran offensive linemen Jordan Roos from the practice squad. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Roos re-join the Titans at some point. He’s been a long-term Titan.