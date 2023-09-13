Titans-Chargers Wednesday Injury Report: Secondary Concerns

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) released their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s regular-season home opener with the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Nissan Stadium. Of note, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) did not practice. Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) was limited.

Hopkins did not suffer an obvious injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Hopkins led all Titans receivers in receptions (7) and receiving yards (65). His status will be worth monitoring on Thursday and Friday.

Fulton was limited with a dreaded hamstring injury. Fulton momentarily exited Sunday’s loss to the Saints with the ailment. He returned in the fourth quarter, and was burned on a creative go ball in the closing moments. Fulton has struggled with hamstring injuries throughout his career, and we wouldn’t be shocked if he missed this contest.

Starting safety Amani Hooker did not practice with a concussion. We’d be surprised if Hooker cleared concussion protocol before Sunday. Head coach Mike Vrabel has traditionally played things safe with concussions. The Titans could be without approximately half of their starting secondary against the Chargers’ high-octane passing attack. Elijah Molden and Mike Brown would earn more snaps in Hooker’s absence.

Running back Tyjae Spears (groin) and defensive tackle Teair Tart (groin) were limited participants. There’s no reason for concern as of now. Spears and Tart should recover in time for Sunday’s home opener.

Treylon Burks was absent while attending to a personal matter. His status for Sunday isn’t in doubt. Cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (knee) returned to practice. Avery could earn snaps if Fulton is ruled out.

Most notably for the Chargers, they signed running back Jaret Patterson to their practice squad. Superstar running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Patterson’s signing indicates Ekeler may miss Sunday’s contest versus the Titans. Joshua Kelley, who ran the ball well in Week 1, would start in the backfield. Ekeler’s absence would qualify as a big boost for Tennessee’s defense.