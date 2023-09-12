Chris Hubbard performs well in Titans debut

The thing we talked about most this offseason was the offensive line for the Tennessee Titans. They were banged up and bad last year. Ran Carthon spent some significant resources in free agency and the draft to try to rebuild the group. At some point in that process the team learned they would be without assumed starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for six games because he violated the NFL’s gambling policy. They had to scramble to try and fill that position.

Chris Hubbard was the man that won the job in training camp, and in week one he was really solid:

Chris Hubbard serving up pancakes! pic.twitter.com/XJhG84EXm2 — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) September 10, 2023

Now as with everything we are talking about this week, we have to remember this is a small sample size. We cannot consider the position fixed until Hubbard is able to stack a few of these weeks on top of each other, but for now, we can be excited that there is someone out there with potential.

Does NPF automatically get the job back when he is eligible to return from his suspension? It’s entirely too early to ask or answer that question.