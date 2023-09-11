Bills vs. Jets picks, predictions, odds

Week 1 of the NFL concludes tonight with what should be a pretty good game - the Buffalo Bills at the New York Jets. It is, of course, Aaron Rodgers’s first game with the Jets. You can already imagine how much of the Monday Night Football broadcast is going to focus on Rodgers.

There should be a lot of offense in this game. Josh Allen was having a great year last year before he slowed down a little after injuring a nerve in his throwing elbow. That should be healed by now.

The Bills are the betting favorites here, and I think they are the better team. That is why my bet here would be their moneyline. I also like the over 45.5 because points are going to be scored.

You can put your money where you’d like over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Use this thread to discuss the game tonight.