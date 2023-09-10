Titans opening odds: Tennessee opens as a 3-point underdog against the Chargers

The Tennessee Titans are coming off an ugly 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Ryan Tannehill played about as bad as you can at the quarterback position, and the Titans still had a chance to win the game late in the 4th quarter (more on that on the Homerun Throwback recap pod). That is a testament to how well the Tennessee defense played in the game.

Things don’t get any easier next week with the Los Angeles Chargers coming to Nissan Stadium. The Titans opened as a 3-point underdog in that one. I honestly thought it would be more than that after how bad the Titans’ offense played this week.

The Chargers are coming off a 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards in that one. Maybe Tannehill can have a bounce-back performance in this one. Lo Angeles rushed for 234 yards in the loss. I’d take the under on that number against this Titans’ defensive front.

It is tough to dig out of an 0-2 hole. The Titans have a lot of things they need to correct if they are going to win this one. If you asked me right now, I’d have to take the Chargers side of the bet. What about you?