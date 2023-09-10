Saints 16 Titans 15 final score recap

You won’t win many games in the NFL if you don’t score a touchdown. The Titans had quite a few plays that were there and Ryan Tannehill just missed them. But hey, at least Nick Folk is good, right?

The Tennessee Titans got off to a great start in this one when Amani Hooker ripped the ball away from New Orleans Saints kick returner Rashid Shaheed on the opening kickoff. The Titans were unfortunately only able to manage a field goal after the takeaway for an early 3-0 lead.

There wasn’t a lot of offense on either side in the first half. On the Titans side, that had a lot to do with penalties. The Superdome is always loud, and the Titans struggled to deal with the noise committing multiple false start penalties.

Hooker would preserve the Titans 9-6 lead right before the half when he intercepted a Derek Carr pass. It was a big day for Hooker.

Arden Key made his presence felt early in this game with two first half sacks. He had another play that should have been a strip sack and Titans touchdown but the officials blew the call and ruled it an incompletion.

The Saints got their second interception of the day on the opening drive of the 2nd half and were able to get a field goal that tied the game at 9.

New Orleans scored the first touchdown of the day when Carr found Shaheed in the end zone from 19 yards out.

Tennessee would get another field goal on the ensuing possession to cut the lead to 16-12.

The Titans would settle for another field goal to cut the lead to 16-15. They probably should have gone for it on 4th down there.