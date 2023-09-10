Titans vs. Saints inactives

Well, today’s inactives tell us that Malik Willis is QB2 for the Tennessee Titans. We already knew that, but now it is officially official. Will Levis is the Titans 3rd QB which means he is technically inactive unless the other 2 QBs get hurt.

The rest of the Titans inactives include:

Tre Avery

Dillon Radunz

Caleb Murphy

Jayden Peevy

Jaeylen Duncan

For the New Orleans Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller. That means we will see a ton of Jamaal Williams. Their other inactives include:

A. T. Perry

J. T. Gray

Isaiah Foskey

Nick Saldiveri

The Titans are due for some positive injury luck with how the last two seasons have gone. Here’s to hoping that this isn’t the only time that the Titans don’t have a starter on the inactives list.

We are now just under an hour until the Titans’ 2023 season officially kicks off. The long, long wait is finally over!

GO TITANS!