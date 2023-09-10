NFL week 1 picks and predictions

There are few things more fun than week 1 in the NFL. There are 31 teams that have aspirations of doing something special this year - sorry Arizona Cardinals fans. Come Monday, RIP Jimmy Buffett, about half of those fans will be even more convinced that their team is special. The other half will be crushed - and there will still be 17 weeks to go.

I like the Tennessee Titans' chances today. They head down to the Bayou to take on a New Orleans Saints team that is a mirror image of them in a lot of ways. I’ve said all week that my favorite bet here is the under 42. There are a lot of ways this game can go, but I don’t see it turning into a shootout.

The other bet that I really like this week is Houston Texans +9.5. The Texans now have a good coach in DeMeco Ryans and have acquired quite a bit of talent over the offseason.

Which bets are your favorite this week? Here are all of mine:

