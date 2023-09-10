Titans vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV coverage, odds and more

Gameday is finally here! Remember not to overreact to anything we see today - both good and bad. It is a long season with many twists and turns. More than anything in this one, I hope the Tennessee Titans can come away from the game healthy.

The biggest thing I will be watching today is the Titans’ offensive line. They don’t have to be great, but they do need to be good enough to give Ryan Tannehill time to sit in the pocket and go through his progressions.

I also can’t wait to watch Derrick Henry run the football again. This could be his last hurrah with the Titans on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Make sure you appreciate watching him this season. There might not ever be another running back like him.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: September 10, 2023

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: NFL+ (Out of Market only)

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans record: (0-0)

Saints record: (0-0)

Odds: Titans +3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Canal Street Chronicles

