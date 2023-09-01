What we learned about the Titans in the preseason: Inside linebackers

All training camp long people were raving about Azeez Al-Shaair. He will be the captain of this Tennessee Titans defense - at least for the front seven. Al-Shaair was signed as a free agent after spending the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. Having a guy in the middle that is good against the run and can also cover is going to be huge for this team.

Behind Al-Shaair there are a lot of unproved guys. Monty Rice was a third-round pick back in 2021. He’s been a disappointment to this point. Some of that has been due to injuries, but some of that has been due to poor play on the field. There were a lot of people who didn’t think he would make the team.

Mike Vrabel loves him some Jack Gibbens and Otis Reese. Those are two guys that he perks up when asked about. Their main roles will most likely be on special teams. The same can be said for Luke Gifford most likely.