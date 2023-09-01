What we learned about the Titans in the preseason: EDGE

The best thing that happened at the EDGE position for the Tennessee Titans in preseason was seeing Harold Landry look healthy. Landry was lost right after the 2022 preseason to a torn ACL. He’s the star of the group and looks ready to go.

A guy that made a lot of noise in training camp was Arden Key. He was signed in free agency after having 4.5 sacks for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. I can’t wait to see him take down Trevor Lawrence when he meets his former team.

Rashad Weaver flashed some good things at times last season. He is never going to be a top-of-the-rotation guy, but he doesn’t have to be that with this group. If he can give them just a bit more than the 5.5 sacks he gave them last season it will be great.

Caleb Murphy was a long shot to make the roster heading into training camp. The undrafted free agent from Grand Valley State made it impossible to cut them by making so many plays in the preseason. He will have to carve out a role on special teams to be active on game days.

The other guy in the mix here is Trevis Gipson. He was signed from the Chicago Bears. Ran Carthon took a liking to him after Gipson had a sack in the preseason game against the Titans.