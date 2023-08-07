 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will be acting head coach Saturday night

This is a really cool move by Mike Vrabel

By Jimmy Morris
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

So Mike Vrabel is doing a really cool thing for Saturday afternoon’s preseason match-up between the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears:

This is a great opportunity for Williams. Think about it, there is no other way for a guy to get head coaching tape out there. Vrabel says in that video that Williams will be acting head coach starting on Friday and will meet with the media after the game on Saturday. I’m excited to see this happen.

Vrabel will still be with the team if you were wondering. Williams will now get to decide how to divide up the playing time between Malik Willis and Will Levis. That is going to be the most interesting thing to watch in this game. They haven’t said yet who will get the start, but my guess is that Ryan Tannehill won’t play at all and Willis will get the start. He probably gets the nod based on being the more experienced of the two. I’d also bet Levis gets a start before the preseason is over.

