The DeAndre Hopkins impact on the Titans goes further than just the offense

I was reading Jim Wyatt’s recap of Friday’s Tennessee Titans practice and this blurb got me thinking about the total impact of having a guy like DeAndre Hopkins, who is practicing every day by the way, on the team:

Kristian Fulton twice broke up passes intended for recevier DeAndre Hopkins in the 1-on-1s, once with Hopkins trying to go up high to catch the ball with one hand. Fulton has not backed down in this competition.

Fulton is a guy that most people think has a really high ceiling. He just needs to stay healthy. What can help him reach that ceiling is working against one of the best receivers of this generation every day. That is what Fulton has gotten to do every day in this camp.

Hopkins obviously helps open up things on offense by just being on the field. We also know that he helps the young receivers in the room, but his impact on the defense hasn’t really been talked about.