Titans sign offensive lineman Justin Murray

Justin Murray is a good name to remember if you are into the immaculate grid phenomenon. If you aren’t into the immaculate grid phenomenon yet, you should go check it out. It is really fun and addictive.

The Tennessee Titans signed Murray. He will replace JaMarco Jones, who the Titans cut after he got kicked out of practice for fighting on two consecutive days. Don’t let your temper get the best of you, kids. Murray will be in the mix at right tackle.

The reason Murray would be a great name to remember for immaculate grid is because he has played for the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens.

Jim Wyatt points out in the above linked article that Murray started 20 games with the Cardinals between 2019 and 2021.

I was listening to Dave McGinnis on the Official Titans Podcast earlier today and he said the team could wait until the end of the preseason to name a starter at right tackle. Murray will be in the mix.