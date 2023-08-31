What we learned about the Titans in the preseason: Defensive line

This Tennessee Titans defense is going to be really good. It all starts up front with Jeffery Simmons. Ran Carthon made it one of his first priorities this offseason to pay Simmons. That was a really smart decision because Simmons is a game wrecker.

Simmons isn’t the only stud up front. I am going to include Denico Autry in this group. He can play on the line as well as rush from the edge. His versatility brings so much to this defense. They were not the same unit when he was injured last year. Autry is one of the most underrated players in the league. He got run in one preseason game and was out there making plays.

The same can be said for Teair Tart. He made life miserable for the Minnesota Vikings in preseason game two. Jayden Peavy and Naquan Jones are the other two guys in this group. They showed their worth in the preseason.

Being able to create pressure from the middle is key to an effective pass rush. This group is going to be really good at that.