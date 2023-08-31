What we learned about the Titans in the preseason: Offensive line

The biggest question mark for the 2023 Tennessee Titans is the offensive line. The first-team unit looked to hold up pretty well in the work they got this preseason. They don’t have to be the best offensive line in the league for this offense to be good - they just need to not be the worst unit in the league this year.

When the initial 53-man roster was announced, the Titans had ten offensive linemen. Since then they have cut and re-signed Corey Levin. The reason they are carrying an extra player there right now is probably because Dillon Radunz was activated but might not be ready to play just yet.

That ten doesn’t include Nicholas Petit-Frere who is suspended for the first six games for violating the league’s gambling rules.

The second-team offensive line looked pretty bad, especially early in the preseason, but that shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Teams all over the league are struggling to find good offensive linemen. There was not shot the Titans were going to have 10 that were good.

Do you feel the same, better, or worse about the Titans’ offensive line after watching the preseason?