How confident are you Malik Willis could win a game for the Titans?

Mike Vrabel hasn’t named a backup quarterback yet, but, spoiler alert, Malik Willis is the Tennessee Titans' backup quarterback. That means he is the next man up if Ryan Tannehill goes down with an injury. We saw two starts from Willis last year, and it was pretty clear that the team didn’t trust him to do very much.

Willis looked better this preseason. Vrabel has talked about how much Willis has grown. Will they have confidence he can win a game for them in that situation?

That was the question I asked in this week’s Reacts survey. Here are the results:

58% is honestly higher than I thought it would be. For me, the answer would be, “It depends.” Against the right opponent, Willis could do enough to keep the Titans in a game and give them the chance to win. While I expect them to allow him to do more this season, it would still be a heavy Derrick Henry game with Willis under center.

