Titans release OL Justin Murray, plan to re-sign Corey Levin

The Tennessee Titans have released offensive linemen Justin Murray, according to multiple reports. Murray was thought to be in contention to start at right tackle. Murray’s release means Chris Hubbard has a vice-like grip on the right tackle job.

#Titans are releasing OL Justin Murray to make room for the addition of DE/OLB Trevis Gipson. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 31, 2023

Murray’s release helps clear the way for the signing of Trevis Gipson on the 53-man roster. Once Kyle Philips is officially placed on IR, the Titans will have an available spot on the 53-man roster. The expectation is that veteran offensive linemen Corey Levin will be re-added to the roster after being released on Wednesday.

We don’t blame you if you’re having trouble following along. For some unidentified procedural reason, the Titans couldn’t go straight to releasing Murray on Wednesday. They had to release Levin instead, but now plan on replacing Murray with Levin on the 53-man roster.

Corey Levin returning. Think there is a procedural reason they cut him for a day. Instead of going straight to Murray. #Titans. https://t.co/gfG5LjQsRR — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 31, 2023

Murray’s release is a bit of a surprise. The former Cincinnati Bearcat was outstanding throughout the preseason. Murray played a total of 97 offensive snaps and earned a pass-blocking grade of 69.0 from Pro Football Focus. Murray was also versatile enough to play guard. The Titans opted to keep younger, developmental types on the roster such as Jaelyn Duncan and Xavier Newman-Johnson. Murray is 30 years old and the Titans prefer to keep Levin, who can play center, a position Murray does not play.

This could also indicate that Dillon Radunz is closer to competing alongside Hubbard at right tackle. Mike Vrabel has indicated the Titans will continue to evaluate the position. With Murray no longer in the picture, at least currently, perhaps Radunz becomes Hubbard’s biggest competitor.

The Titans could always add Murray to the practice squad. They currently have two offensive linemen on the reserve team. They are Jordan Roos and Andrew Rupcich, who were with the team throughout training camp and the practice squad. The Titans would have to cut someone from the practice squad to make room for Murray.