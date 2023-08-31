What we learned about the Titans in the preseason: Tight end

One of the bigger surprises of the preseason for the Tennessee Titans was watching Chig Okonkwo drop a few passes. He was so good when he got chances last year. My guess is that the drop issues will be a distant memory by the time we get a couple of weeks into the regular season. Chig has been a target of mine late in fantasy drafts. He looks to be in line for a big year.

Behind Chig you have a couple of unproven guys in Trevon Wesco and Josh Whyle. Wesco is a huge man at 6’3” 267 pounds. He has played in 54 games in his career and has just 14 targets. He’ll basically be an extension of the offensive line.

Whyle, the 2023 fifth-round pick, was a little up and down in the preseason. He’s pretty clearly TE3 and will have a chance to develop behind the two guys in front of him.

The Titans signed Kevin Rader to the practice squad. He was a guy that a lot of people thought would be on the initial 53 man roster. I’d say there’s a pretty good chance he will be at some point during the season.

They also have Thomas Odukoya on the practice squad. He’s designated as an international guy so it would take a little more finaguling to get him on the 53, but they do seem to really like him.