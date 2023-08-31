What we learned about the Titans in the preseason: Running back

Derrick Henry is still the best running back in the league. He didn’t play at all in the preseason, but you can just look at him and tell he’s ready to go. The only question mark at the position was what would the guys behind him look like.

Well, the answer to that question is really fun. The Tennessee Titans have a dynamic guy in Tyjae Spears. He showed off his burst and top-end speed in the preseason. Spears even looked like he had learned something from Henry already with the stiff arm he threw out there on multiple occasions.

What we didn’t see Spears do much of in the preseason is catch the ball out of the backfield. His college tape proves he can do that. Tim Kelly probably didn’t want to show much of that in the preseason because it is going to be a big part of what they do this year - especially early on if Treylon Burks is limited and with Kyle Philips on IR.

Julius Chestnut was the third guy that made the roster after another successful preseason. It is just fun to watch him run the ball. I wouldn’t count on him ever being a bell cow type running back, but he’s a guy who could give them some solid production if they needed it in a pinch.

It’s still Henry’s backfield, but they have some versatile guys behind him that can bring some juice to the offense is certain packages.