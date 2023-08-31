Report: Titans sign EDGE Trevis Gipson

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent EDGE Trevis Gipson, according to his official social media accounts. Gipson was released by the Chicago Bears earlier this week after previously requesting a trade. Gipson is a terrific addition to the Titans front seven.

It’s unclear whether Gipson is joining the Titans’ active roster or practice squad, but the active roster is far more likely. The Titans have a spot available on each designation after releasing Corey Levin on Wednesday, and placing Kyle Philips on short-term IR. The final practice squad spot is expected to be taken up by kicker Cade York. The additions of Gipson and York could be confirmed by the team on Thursday, and we should receive official confirmation, although we’d venture that our projection of who’s going where is accurate.

Gipson originally entered the league as the No. 155 overall selection of the Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft. He experienced a breakout campaign in 2021 as a sophomore, recording a career-high 7.0 sacks. The Cedar Hill, Texas native also forced five fumbles that season.

In came new head coach Matt Eberflus in 2022. Gipson was a poor fit for Eberflus’ preferred four down linemen approach. Gipson regressed, recording just 3.0 sacks in Eberflus’ system.

Gipson then asked for a trade and was rumored to prefer a 3-4 defense. The Titans are multiple, but often run 3-4 looks with Teair Tart at nose tackle and two stand-up pass rushers (Arden Key and Harold Landry). Gipson should be thrilled to be rejoining a system that he previously thrived in.

The Titans now have terrific depth at the position. They went a little light with four outside linebackers on the initial 53-man roster, but Gipson changes everything. He’ll provide terrific depth alongside Rashad Weaver and Caleb Murphy behind Landry and Key, and depending on how you view his natural position, Denico Autry.

Gipson was terrific against the Titans in Chicago’s first preseason game. He dominated Tennessee’s backup offensive linemen, having recorded eight pressures and a sack via 32 pass-rushing snaps. Gipson led all pass rushers in the preseason with 14 pressures.