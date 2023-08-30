Titans place WR Kyle Philips on IR, release OL Corey Levin

The Tennessee Titans are placing wide receiver Kyle Philips on IR, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. Philips suffered a multi-week knee injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the preseason. Philips must now miss a minimum of four regular-season contests.

Philips suffered an MCL injury after being taken down on a first-quarter punt return in Minnesota, per Paul Kuharsky. An initial timetable for Philips’ return was approximately six weeks. Philips will be eligible to return against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

This is precisely why the Titans kept seven receivers on their initial 53-man roster. They’re now down to six — Treylon Burks, DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore, Colton Dowell, and Kearis Jackson. They’ll also have Mason Kinsey and Tre’Shaun Harrison on the practice squad.

Philips’ move to IR also clears a spot for the recently claimed Kindle Vildor, who the Titans were awarded via waivers. The Titans didn’t have to waive anybody from the initial 53-man roster in order to make room for Vildor, but they chose to waive veteran offensive linemen Corey Levin.

The Titans now have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

Philips is beginning to earn the injury prone label. Philips played a big role in the Titans’ season opener last year but suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks. He played in three of the next four contests before eventually suffering a hamstring injury in practice that ended his campaign.

Moore, Westbrook-Ikhine, and Jackson will compete for snaps in the slot throughout Philips’ absence. Moore is the in-house favorite. He possesses plenty of experience playing the slot position.