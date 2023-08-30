 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans sign K Cade York to practice squad

The Titans made an extremely intriguing move to their practice squad on Wednesday

By Justin Melo
NFL: Preseason-Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent kicker Cade York to their practice squad, according to multiple reports. The Titans are doubling down at kicker despite acquiring Nick Folk from the New England Patriots in a trade on Tuesday. We love this move by Titans general manager Ran Carthon.

The Titans sent a 2025 seventh-round selection to the Patriots in exchange for Folk. The 38-year-old Folk is a temporary bandaid solution. In 2022, Folk went 32-for-37 on field-goal attempts (86 percent).

The Titans have had longstanding issues at the kicker position in recent years. That’s why the decision to add York to the practice squad represents a wise move. York was waived by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week after they acquired Dustin Hopkins via trade.

A fourth-round pick of the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, York entered the league with a decorated collegiate resume. One of the most talked-about kickers in SEC history, York struggled to acclimate to his new surroundings. He made just 24-of-32 attempts (75 percent) as a rookie in 2022.

Attempting to rehabilitate York’s confidence behind the scenes is such a wise move for the Titans. Folk will begin the regular-season campaign as the starting kicker. York may prove to be a long-term solution if he can get past a case of the yips. Kicking is 90% mental and York is extremely talented. The Titans will attempt to rejuvenate York via a pressure-free environment.

Carthon is attempting to ensure the Titans don’t run into any more kicking problems.

