Titans claim DB Kindle Vildor off waivers

The Tennessee Titans claimed defensive back Kindle Vildor off waivers from the Chicago Bears, per the NFL transaction wire. Vildor immediately joins the 53 man roster. The Titans have yet to announce a corresponding move. They either have to waive somebody that made the initial 53 on Tuesday, or move somebody to IR.

The Titans kept five cornerbacks on their initial 53-man roster. They are Kristian Fulton, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Tre Avery, and Anthony Kendall. They went a little light and lack back-end-of-the-depth-chart experience. We won’t speculate on who the Titans may waive in order to make room for Vildor, but adding a sixth cornerback seems like a worthy investment. Perhaps wide receiver Kyle Philips may be moved to IR.

Vildor initially entered the league as a fifth-round selection of the Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s been with them ever since. He recorded 24 solo tackles and one interception last season. Vildor allowed 26 receptions on 39 targets via 296 coverage snaps for an overall coverage grade of 58.8 from Pro Football Focus.

The Titans saw Vildor in their first preseason contest earlier this August versus the Bears. Vildor played 19 coverage snaps and only saw one target thrown his way. It was converted for a short four-yard completion. The Titans were obviously impressed by Vildor.