Tennessee Titans practice squad tracker

[UPDATE 12:34 PM] - Kyle Peko and Mason Kinsey reportedly added to practice squad.

[UPDATE 12:11 PM] - CADE YORK, BABY!

Titans are signing former Browns’ kicker Cade York to their practice squad, per source.



They also traded a 2025 7th-round pick to New England yesterday for kicker Nick Folk. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2023

[UPDATE 11:54 AM] - TE Thomas Odukoya added to the practice squad

Now official. #Titans are getting TE Thomas Odukoya back onto their practice squad, per source. https://t.co/z4Mwq9Twlu pic.twitter.com/u8tpsXqiWE — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 30, 2023

The Tennessee Titans have started the process of signing players to the practice squad. Teams can sign 16 players to the practice squad. Up to six of those players can be veterans - meaning they have more than two years of service time in the NFL. The majority of the players the Titans bring back will be guys that were here in camp, but they will sign some guys that were released from other teams as well. Cade York should be one of those guys!

Up to two practice squad players can be elevated to the active roster on game day per week. Each player can be elevated three times. If the team wants to elevate them a fourth time they have to add them to the 53-man roster.

Justin Melo already has a handful of players that will be added to the Titans practice squad. Those players include:

OLB Thomas Rush

DB Armani Marsh

CB Eric Garror

We will update this thread as more names are announced.