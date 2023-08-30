 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tennessee Titans practice squad tracker

Keep track of everyone that the Titans sign to the practice squad here.

By Jimmy Morris Updated
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

[UPDATE 12:34 PM] - Kyle Peko and Mason Kinsey reportedly added to practice squad.

[UPDATE 12:11 PM] - CADE YORK, BABY!

[UPDATE 11:54 AM] - TE Thomas Odukoya added to the practice squad

The Tennessee Titans have started the process of signing players to the practice squad. Teams can sign 16 players to the practice squad. Up to six of those players can be veterans - meaning they have more than two years of service time in the NFL. The majority of the players the Titans bring back will be guys that were here in camp, but they will sign some guys that were released from other teams as well. Cade York should be one of those guys!

Up to two practice squad players can be elevated to the active roster on game day per week. Each player can be elevated three times. If the team wants to elevate them a fourth time they have to add them to the 53-man roster.

Justin Melo already has a handful of players that will be added to the Titans practice squad. Those players include:

  • OLB Thomas Rush
  • DB Armani Marsh
  • CB Eric Garror

We will update this thread as more names are announced.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...