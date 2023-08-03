Arden Key’s Impact, Mike Vrabel Against the Spread, and other Titans news

- Old friend Mike Herndon wrote about the impact Arden Key can have on the Tennessee Titans' defense over at PaulKuharsky.com. The Titans will have one of the most interesting front sevens in the league this year. It is going to be fun to see how it comes together.
- Mike Vrabel ranks 17th among NFL coaches against the spread with a 44-41-2 record. That percentage (51.8%) is tied with Andy Reid and just behind Mike Tomlin (52.1%). I would have guessed Vrabel was better, but that is probably just because I am remembering the upsets he has pulled off and not remembering the times they were favored but didn’t cover.
- Caleb Shudak had a good day inside the bubble:
#Titans kicker Caleb Shudak goes 8-for-8 from inside the bubble today. Longest make from 52 yards out.— Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) August 3, 2023
- The kicker battle will be one of the things to watch in the preseason. Both Shudak and Trey Wolff have been solid so far. They liked Shudak enough to keep him around last year when he got hurt in the offseason. That would seem to give him a “leg” up.
- From the “Tweets that make me fist pump” department:
Treylon Burks physicality on display at #Titans training camp today. Multiple jump ball TD catches in goal line work— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 3, 2023
