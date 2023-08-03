Don’t Sleep on Titans TE Alize Mack

The first week of training camp practice always reveals an underdog that outperforms expectations. For the Tennessee Titans, one of those players has been NFL journeymen tight end Alize Mack. Mack has consistently made plays in the passing game.

A few early-month absences at the position led to Mack receiving reps with the first-team offense. The former Notre Dame standout has taken full advantage of his opportunities. If Mack can continue capturing momentum throughout camp and the preseason, he’ll position himself to earn a spot on the 53 man roster.

Good job by Malik Willis buying time. He wanted Alize Mack on a deep cross but Shyheim Carter picked it up. He tucked it and rolled to his left and found Kyle Philips. Next play Willis found Alize Mack on a seam for a big gain. Monty Rice was in coverage. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 1, 2023

Mack was a seventh-round selection of the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft. He bounced around the league for a bit, but never appeared in an official regular-season contest. Most recently, Mack rejuvenated his career via an impressive stint in the XFL. Mack recorded 28 receptions for 230 yards and one touchdown in 10 appearances with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, and Trevon Wesco are locks to make the Titans roster. If general manager Ran Carthon opts to keep four players at the position, Mack is in contention with Kevin Rader, Justin Rigg, and Thomas Odukoya. Based on current performances and skill set, Mack would be the overwhelming favorite to claim that fourth spot.

Okonkwo is the clear-cut go-to option as a receiver. Wesco is the new Geoff Swaim as a block-first tight end. Whyle is attempting to acclimate to professional football, and missing a few practices has slowed down his development. Mack has a legitimate chance to become Tennessee’s No. 2 pass-catching tight end.