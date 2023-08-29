Jonathan Taylor to remain with Colts and open season on PUP

What a disaster, and I love it. The Indianapolis Colts gave Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade. The Miami Dolphins were reportedly interested but didn’t want to pay the first-round price tag the Colts were seeking. Now Taylor will open the season on the PUP list. That means he has to miss at least four games to start the season.

The Tennessee Titans don’t play the Colts until week five, so there is a chance Taylor could be back for that game. Odds are he will either be traded before then or will remain on the PUP list. It seems like there is no coming back from the situation there.

At this point, even if the Colts could work out a trade, the price would likely have to be discounted because Taylor would still have to miss the first four games for his new team.

Indianapolis is going to be really bad this year and it is going to be really fun to watch. Hopefully, they will spend a few years figuring out Anthony Richardson is a bust so they are set back even further!