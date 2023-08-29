Report: Titans trade for former Patriots kicker Nick Folk

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are trading for New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk. The Titans are reportedly sending a 2025 7th round pick to the Patriots. We knew there was a pretty good chance Folk could end up here if he lost the kicking battle in New England.

I would still like to see the Titans kick the tires on a guy like Cade York. It would have to be a practice squad thing at this point, but that might be the perfect scenario. See if he can work out his issues without having to hit any pressure kicks for a while.

This will be Folk’s 16th year in the NFL. He has spent the last four seasons in New England. He has also played for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He turns 39 in November. Last season he was 32-37 on field goal attempts and 32 of 35 on extra point attempts.