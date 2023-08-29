Titans initial 53-man roster announced

The Tennessee Titans have made their cuts to get down to 53. They will still be working the roster - especially in the next 24 hours as they work through the waiver period. This list will most likely change by tomorrow night.

The biggest move today was the trade that brought in Nick Folk. I’d still like to see them give some other guys a look, but at least Folk is a steady presence at the position. They at least need to try and get a young guy next offseason who can be here for a few years.

Here is the initial Titans 53-man roster:

Offense

QB - Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Will Levis (3)

RB - Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Julius Chestnut (3)

TE - Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Trevon Wesco (3)

WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore, Colton Dowell, Kearis Jackson (7)

OL - Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski, Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill, Chris Hubbard, Jaelyn Duncan, Corey Levin, Justin Murray, Dillon Radunz, Xavier Newman (10)

Defense

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Jayden Peavy, Naquan Jones (5)

EDGE - Harold Landry, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy (4)

ILB - Azez Al-Shaair, Jack Gibbens, Monty Rice, Luke Gifford, Otis Reese, IV (5)

CB - Kristian Fulton, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Trey Avery, Elijah Molden, Anthony Kendall (6)

S - Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Mike Brown, Matthew Jackson (4)

Special Teams

Kicker - Nick Folk (1)

Punter - Ryan Stonehouse (1)

LS - Morgan Cox (1)