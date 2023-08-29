Report: Titans making calls to trade for a kicker

I just want the Tennessee Titans to find a reliable kicker who can be with the team for at least four or five years. Is that too much to ask? The answer to that question is obviously yes at this point. They haven't had a consistent kicker they can count on since Ryan Succop before his injury all the way back in 2018.

Dianna Russini, formerly of ESPN and now of The Atletic, is reporting that the Titans are one of several teams calling around looking to trade for a kicker. The other teams include the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos. It would be great if the Titans could find a kicker without giving up any future draft assets, but at this point who even cares how they get it done?

There are some free agents they should at least bring in for a workout. Those guys include the aforementioned Succop, Robbie Gould, and Mason Crosby. They could also try to claim Cade York on waivers.

As for trade options, they could be looking at the New Orleans Saints for the loser of the battle between Will Lutz and Blake Grupe as well as the New England Patriots battle with Nick Folk and Chad Ryland.