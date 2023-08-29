Titans roster cuts: Hassan Haskins to IR; Caleb Farley to open season on PUP

Last night Tom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans placed RB Hassan Haskins on injured reserve. Quite frankly, Haskins still being here is a surprise. After his legal trouble over the summer, it really looked like the Titans would just cut him loose. They did not.

It was also announced that Caleb Farley will open the season on PUP. That means he has to miss at least the first four games of the year and will not count against the initial 53-man roster. Farley has the tragedy from last week to deal with in addition to the rehab from his back injury. This should give him some time for things that are more important to football.

The Titans have until 3 PM central this afternoon to get the roster down to 53 players. We will see a flurry of moves throughout the day.