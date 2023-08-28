Treylon Burks injury update: Titans WR returns to practice field

Treylon Burks returned to the practice field for the Tennessee Titans today. The team won’t have to release any injury reports this week because there is no game, but it is definitely encouraging that Burks is ready to take part in practice to any extent less than two weeks after the injury. Here’s video from Paul Kuharsky:

Treylon Burks returned to do most of the individual receiving period.



Very encouraging. Was hurt Wed. Aug 16th.#Titans pic.twitter.com/ykYiMkQdpV — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 28, 2023

I have been saying since the initial timeline of two to four weeks came out that Burks was a long shot to play in week one against the New Orleans Saints. The fact that he is on the practice field already changes that. It seems like there is a really good chance that Burks is out there week one.

This also could change the initial 53-man roster for the Titans. They might not have to keep an extra receiver with Burks possibly being back. This isn’t great news for a guy like Racey McMath.