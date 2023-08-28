Titans activate OL Dillon Radunz, waive 3 more players

The Tennessee Titans have activated offensive limemen Dillon Radunz off the PUP and onto their roster, per Jim Wyatt. Several local reporters initially noticed that Radunz now appears on the active roster per a sheet handed out by a club official on Monday afternoon. The Titans have now confirmed Radunz’s activation.

It represents a piece of unexpected good news for the Titans. Radunz suffered a season-ending torn ACL following a mid-December loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Radunz was expected to begin the 2023 campaign on the PUP.

It would indicate Radunz recovered from knee surgery in approximately six months. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel declined to place Radunz in the mix to start at right tackle. Chris Hubbard is the confirmed starter. Radunz will receive some light work before working at any specific position.

The Titans also waived (injured) running back Jonathan Ward, tight end Alize Mack, and defensive back Josh Thompson. Ward captured some momentum at OTAs, but an unfortunate injury prevented him from competing for a 53-man roster spot down the stretch. Julius Chestnut took advantage of increased reps. We wouldn’t be shocked if Ward came back at some point.

Mack, like Ward, suffered an injury during the preseason. Thomas Odukoya and Kevin Rader are competing at tight end. Thompson had an opportunity to carve out a role for himself on special teams.