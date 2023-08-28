Titans 53-man roster projection

The Tennessee Titans have to cut their roster down to 53 players by 3 PM central tomorrow. Some of the names have already started to trickle out. We are keeping track of those names here. Be sure and bookmark it.

Players who are cut will be subject to a 24-hour waiver period before they can be added to the practice squad. If a player is going to go on IR and be eligible to come back this season, they have to make the initial 53-man roster. They can be moved to IR after that.

You will notice that no name is listed at kicker. That’s because they don’t currently have a kicker on the roster. Their kicker will most likely come from a claim during the waiver period. There are a couple of guys, like Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould, that are free agents they could sign now, but at this point, they will most likely wait to see everyone that becomes available before making a decision.

Here is my Titans 53-man prediction:

Offense

QB - Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Will Levis (3)

This one is easy. Tannehill is the unquestionable starter. Willis is pretty unquestionably the backup. Levis will get a chance to develop as the three and take another shot at it next year.

RB - Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Julius Chestnut (3)

The only question here is whether or not Hassan Haskins makes it. They apparently love him on special teams, but is that enough for him to make the cut? I’ll say no. He’s a good candidate for the practice squad.

TE - Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Trevon Wesco, Thomas Odukoya (4)

Chig is the man here. The other guys better be ready to block.

WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore, Racey McMath, Kearis Jackson (7)

McMath makes the team because he can play special teams and they are beat up at receiver. He might not stick the whole season. I’m heavier at receiver than most I have seen, but I’d take McMath over Hassan Haskins all day.

OL - Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski, Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill, Chris Hubbard, Jaelyn Duncan, Corey Levin, Justin Murray, Dillon Radunz (9)

The Titans activated Radunz from PUP earlier today. That probably pushes a guy like Xavier Newman-Johnson off the roster. This is a spot where they should be pretty active in claiming guys that have been released around the league. The depth is still most definitely an issue.

Defense

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Jayden Peavy, Naquan Jones (5)

This is a fun group. Those top three are going to be wrecking offensive lines across the league. The couple of spots behind them are really up for grabs. Kyle Peko will be in the mix here.

EDGE - Harold Landry, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy (4)

Murphy has been great in the preseason. Was it enough for him to make the team? He will probably need to convince them he can play on special teams to stick.

ILB - Azez Al-Shaair, Jack Gibbens, Chance Campbell, Monty Rice, Luke Gifford (5)

Rice is no lock to make this roster, but I don’t think there is a guy yet that pushes him off. Dr. Gibby as Vrabel calls Gibbens filled in pretty well last year when the guys in front of him were injured. These guys all need to be contributors on special teams.

CB - Kristian Fulton, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Trey Avery, Elijah Molden, Eric Garror (6)

The top three here are pretty good. There are some question marks behind them but also some guys that have done some nice things. You could list Molden as a safety as well. His versatility comes in handy for this secondary.

S - Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Mike Brown, Shyheim Carter (4)

Hooker missed a lot of time due to injury last year. They signed 475 safeties throughout the course of the season. Hopefully, they can get better health at the position this year!

Special Teams

Kicker - TBD (1)

Not having a name there less than two weeks before the season starts is no ideal.

Punter - Ryan Stonehouse (1)

The best punter in the league.

LS - Morgan Cox (1)

Always nice to have a perennial Pro Bowler at a position.