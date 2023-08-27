Mason Crosby out here trying to get the Titans attention

The Tennessee Titans currently don’t have a kicker on their roster after they released Michael Badgley earlier today. It feels like the perfect opportunity for Mason Crosby, who lives in middle Tennessee and posted a video of himself making a 60-yard field goal at Brentwood High School earlier today:

At this point, there is no reason not to at least give Crosby a look. Crosby, who has spent his entire 16-year career with the Green Bay Packers will turn 39 in early September. Last year he was 25-29 on field goal attempts and 37 of 39 on extra point attempts. The Titans kicker last season, Randy Bullock was 17 of 20 on field goal attempts and 28 of 28 on extra point attempts.

I don’t know whether or not Crosby is the answer for the Titans at kicker, but there is no reason they shouldn’t at least bring him in for a workout at this point. They should leave no stone unturned when it comes to finding a kicker.

It might even be a good idea for them to spend a draft pick on a kicker next season.