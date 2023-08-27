What we learned about the Titans in the preseason: Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill played one series in the preseason. He handed the ball off three times. I have no idea what the point in running him out there was, but at least we know he can still execute a handoff.

One of the biggest storylines heading into training for the Tennessee Titans camp was the battle at backup quarterback. There was speculation early in the offseason that Malik Willis could be a candidate to get cut. Turns out Willis is pretty easily QB2. Some of that is because Will Levis missed the last two weeks of camp with a quad injury, but some of that is because of the progress Willis has made from year one to year two. There is still plenty to clean up, but you can tell that he put the work in to get better this offseason.

Unfortunately, we have more questions than answers about where Levis is at this point in his development. Hopefully, we don’t see him take a snap until next preseason. Can he make a big jump in year two? Only time will tell.