 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Titans roster cut tracker

The Titans have started the process of cutting their roster down to 53 players. Stay up to date with all of the news here.

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans have to get their roster from 90 player to 53 players on August 29th. News on players getting cut will start to trickle out over the next few days. We will keep this thread updated with the latest news on who has been cut by the Titans.

You should be following our very own Justin Melo on Twitter because this is one of the times where he really shines. He has a ton of relationships around the league so he will be breaking a lot of news over the next few days.

Keep an eye out for kickers that are cut across the league. The Titans cannot be happy with what Michael Badgley did in his time with the team. There is a really good chance they will be bringing in someone else this week.

As news breaks it will be added to the top of this post. Check back early and often!

Here is what we have so far:

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...