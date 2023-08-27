Titans roster cut tracker

The Tennessee Titans have to get their roster from 90 player to 53 players on August 29th. News on players getting cut will start to trickle out over the next few days. We will keep this thread updated with the latest news on who has been cut by the Titans.

You should be following our very own Justin Melo on Twitter because this is one of the times where he really shines. He has a ton of relationships around the league so he will be breaking a lot of news over the next few days.

Keep an eye out for kickers that are cut across the league. The Titans cannot be happy with what Michael Badgley did in his time with the team. There is a really good chance they will be bringing in someone else this week.

As news breaks it will be added to the top of this post. Check back early and often!

Here is what we have so far:

The #Titans are releasing CB LJ Davis, per source.



A big-bodied boundary CB, Davis signed with the Titans after impressing during a rookie camp tryout. Davis had 32 tackles, 2 INTs, and 9 PBUs at @NAU_Football last season. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 27, 2023

The #Titans are releasing IOL Jimmy Murray, per league source.



Murray played in all three preseason games for the Titans. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 27, 2023

The #Titans are releasing OL Zack Johnson, per source.



Johnson spent the majority of the preseason playing at LT for the Titans. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 27, 2023