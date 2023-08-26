Mike Vrabel not ready to name a backup quarterback for the Titans

Mike Vrabel said at his press conference today that he isn’t ready to name a backup quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. That’s all well and good, but there is no shot that Malik Willis isn’t QB2 when this team plays in New Orleans two weeks from today.

Here is what Vrabel had to say (from Jim Wyatt’s article):

Vrabel was asked if he’s seen enough to know who his No.2 quarterback – either Malik Willis or Will Levis - will be to start the season. Not yet, Vrabel said. “I don’t think so,” Vrabel said. “As it stands now, with Will’s availability, and we’ll get him back this week. But I thought that Malik took a big step yesterday. Unfortunately, you have the turnovers, but there was a lot of cool stuff that happened after that.” Willis started two of the team’s preseason games, and he played most the game on Friday, when he completed 15-of-20 passes for 211 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Levis, meanwhile, has missed the last two games. “Malik has to make some better decisions,” Vrabel said, “and we’ll see where Will’s at this week (from a health standpoint).”

It really is unfortunate that the team didn’t get to see more of Levis in these last two games. Levis being able to play would have given them a better comparison between the two quarterbacks.

We, hopefully, won’t see Levis take any more snaps until 2024. The hope would be that he can take a big jump from year one to year two like Willis did - though, as Vrabel said, Willis still has a lot of stuff to clean up.