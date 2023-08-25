Titans beat the Patriots 23-7 final score recap

The Tennessee Titans wrapped up their preseason with a 23-7 win over the New England Patriots. There were a lot of positives and a few negatives in the game. Here are the things that stood out to me in no particular order:

This defense is going to be really fun to watch. Denico Autry showed up big tonight like he always does when he is healthy. Harold Landry looked good. I cannot wait to see them in the regular season when you add Jeffery Simmons to the mix.

Michael Badgley probably won’t be here at the end of the weekend. He made his doinked his first field goal attempt off the upright from 44 yards out. He made his second attempt from 27 yards. His third attempt was never close to going through from 39 yards out. The fourth and final attempt was good from 33. There will be a lot of kickers cut in the next week. At least one of them will be signed by the Titans.

Malik Willis continues to be a roller coaster ride of a quarterback (h/t to FWordsPod for the phrasing). The two-minute drive he put together right before halftime was really good as was the touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson, but he also threw two really bad interceptions. There is no doubt he has made progress since last season. I stand by the statement that the Titans are in trouble if he has to play meaningful snaps in 2023.

Julius Chestnut continues to be fun to watch. He had another solid night racking up another 72 all-purpose yards.

Caleb Murphy had another sack tonight. That gives him four this preseason. He has to make the roster, right?