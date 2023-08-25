Keep a close eye on the Patriots kickers tonight

The Tennessee Titans' struggles with finding a kicker have been well chronicled. They entered training camp with two unproven guys, Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff. By most accounts, they were pretty good in practice but they were shaky in games. Earlier this week they cut both guys and brought in Michael Badgley. The Money Badger as he is called apparently missed three or four field goals in his first practice. Mike Vrabel said after that practice that Badgley was basically the next guy to get a shot at it.

Turron Davenport retweeted this tweet from Mike Reiss and it caught my eye:

One of the top things I’m curious about tonight is at kicker.



Veteran Nick Folk is steady as ever. From what I have seen, he has done nothing to lose his job.



But rookie Chad Ryland has a big leg and long-term promise. Fourth-round pick.



How does that sort itself out? — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 25, 2023

First off, kudos to the Patriots for having a veteran and a young guy with some promise in camp. I don’t understand why the Titans haven’t taken that approach in all these years they have been looking for a kicker.

It is definitely something to keep an eye on tonight. New England isn’t going to keep both guys. The Titans should bring whichever guy that gets cut in for a workout at least.