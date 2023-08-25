Titans vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, streaming, record, and more

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

We have arrived at the last hurdle before the NFL regular season. The Tennessee Titans play their final preseason game tonight against the New England Patriots. The two teams were supposed to have joint practices this week but they were canceled after Isaiah Bolden’s injury in the Patriots’ second preseason game. The Patriots elected to spend this week in Foxborough instead of coming to Nashville - which is totally understandable.

Will Levis didn’t play last week because of a quad injury. He returned to practice this week and hopefully will be able to play tonight. It will be interesting to see how they divide the reps between Levis and Malik Willis. There isn’t much of a battle left for the backup position at this point. Willis has that locked up, but they still need to see reps from Levis to get information for 2024 and beyond.

Date: August 25, 2023

Game time: 7:15 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: WKRN locally

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Paul Burmeister, Charles Davis

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: TennesseeTitans.com in the local market; NFL+ nationally

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans preseason record: (1-1)

Patriots preseason record: (1-1)

Odds: Titans +2, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Pats Pulpit

