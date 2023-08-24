Corey Davis retires from the NFL

Corey Davis announced yesterday that he is retiring from the NFL. It came as a bit of a surprise considering he is only 28 years old and was due to make $10.5 million this year from the New York Jets. There was some discussion that he might be a cap casualty there, so maybe he just didn’t want to go through the process of finding another team.

Davis was the 5th overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He actually had a really solid career with the Titans although he never put up the numbers you would hope to get from the 5th overall pick. His best year with the Titans was 2020 - his final season in Tennessee. He had 65 catches for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns. His best game arguably came in the 2017 playoff loss to the New England Patriots. Davis had two touchdowns in that contest, including the one-handed one picture above.

Following the 2020 season, Davis signed a 3-year $37.5 million contract with the Jets. In two seasons with the Jets, he caught 66 passes for 1,028 yards and 6 touchdowns.