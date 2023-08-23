Will Levis returns to practice for Titans

Will Levis was on the practice field for the Tennessee Titans for the first time since last Thursday today. We were never told what his exact injury was, but Paul Kuharsky reported that he learned it was a lower body injury. You have to love hockey style injury reporting in the preseason.

This is a big step toward Levis being able to play Friday night against the New England Patriots. While it’s pretty obvious at this point that Malik Willis has won the back up quarterback job for now, it is still important for Levis to get as many preseason reps as he can so the coaching staff can evaluate him for next year.

It will be interesting to see how they divide up the reps if Levis is able to play. I doubt we see Ryan Tannehill, although that has not been confirmed yet. Do they give Levis more of the work since Willis played the whole game in Minnesota? They could give Levis the whole game, but I doubt they do that because Willis still needs as many reps as he can get as well.

The Titas preseason finale against the Patriots kicks off at 7:15 PM Friday at Nissan Stadium.