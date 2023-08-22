One person dead in explosion at Caleb Farley’s North Carolina home

[UPDATE] - It was Caleb Farley’s father who died in the explosion according to Lindsay Miller of News 2 in Charleston, SC.

Multiple reports have confirmed that there was an explosion at Caleb Farley’s home in Mooresville, North Carolina overnight and that one person was killed and another was injured. To this point, I have not seen if they have been able to determine the cause of the explosion.

The pictures from the house are just devastating:

BREAKING NEWS: 1 person has been killed, and another injured after an explosion blows up the $3M Mooresville home owned by Tennessee #Titans cornerback Caleb Farley.



Is is unknown if Farley, a former first round selection was in the house at the time of the explosion. HE WAS… pic.twitter.com/kelNA0eTCe — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 22, 2023

That is so terribly sad. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and to Farley and his family. Farley was said to be at the home this morning talking to authorities, but that is all we know about the situation right now.

Farley, who was the team’s first-round pick in 2021, is currently on the PUP list as he continues to rehab for the Tennessee Titans. Football is clearly secondary in a situation like this. Farley will get all of the time he needs to handle this situation before rejoining the team at some point in the future.