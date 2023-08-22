Will Levis not in uniform for Titans scrimmage

Will Levis continues to be sidelined with a lower-body injury. The Tennessee Titans are on the field for a “Blue and White” scrimmage today. Levis was out for the team stretch and warm-up period but was not in pads. He will not be participating.

This is key time that Levis is missing. He already missed the second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Now he is missing more live type work in today’s scrimmage. That makes it pretty impossible for him to over take Malik Willis and be the back up quarterback - although I’m not even sure that would happen if he were healthy at this point.

It is too early to know if he will be able to play on Friday night against the New England Patriots in the preseason finale.

In other Levis news, he signed a lifetime endorsement deal with Hellmann’s Mayonaise:

Titans QB Will Levis has signed a 'lifetime deal' with Hellmann's Mayonnaise. pic.twitter.com/o2KeQJ5NFd — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 22, 2023

Good for him, I guess.