Titans sign Michael Badgley; Waive Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff

We have spent a lot of time discussing who would win the kicking competition between Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff. Turns out the answer was neither, but honestly that had become very obvious in the last few weeks. Both guys looked shaky in the preseason games even when they made their kicks.

Jim Wyatt reported today that the Titans have signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley and waived both Shudak and Wolff. That makes it pretty safe to assume that Badgley is the starting kicker when the Titans travel to New Orleans for week one.

Badgley has been cut by the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders already this offseason. He spent time with the Titans back in 2021 and has also kicked for the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.

With the exception of wide receiver, it seems like the Titans have had more trouble finding a good kicker than other position on the field.